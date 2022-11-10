 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Lakers-Free, Nets-Free NBA Story Lines With Chris Vernon and Joe House, Plus Million-Dollar Picks With Benjamin Solak

Bill talks Grizzlies, Cavs, Jazz, and Timberwolves

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, Chris Vernon, and Ben Solak
Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and Chris Vernon to discuss all the NBA stories that aren’t getting enough attention, including the Grizzlies having the NBA’s best backcourt, the 8-3 Cavaliers, the first-place Jazz, the struggling Timberwolves, and more (2:37). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the upcoming slate of NFL games, including Rams-Cardinals, Seahawks-Buccaneers, Browns-Dolphins, Cowboys-Packers, and Chiefs-Jaguars (1:08:52). Finally, Bill gives out his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 10 (1:44:21).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Chris Vernon, and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

