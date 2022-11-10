Best Lakers-Free, Nets-Free NBA Story Lines With Chris Vernon and Joe House, Plus Million-Dollar Picks With Benjamin Solak

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House and Chris Vernon to discuss all the NBA stories that aren’t getting enough attention, including the Grizzlies having the NBA’s best backcourt, the 8-3 Cavaliers, the first-place Jazz, the struggling Timberwolves, and more (2:37). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the upcoming slate of NFL games, including Rams-Cardinals, Seahawks-Buccaneers, Browns-Dolphins, Cowboys-Packers, and Chiefs-Jaguars (1:08:52). Finally, Bill gives out his Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 10 (1:44:21).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Chris Vernon, and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton
