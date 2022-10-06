 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak

The guys also talk bad QB play, the Rams’ slump, and San Francisco’s impressive defense

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Influencer of the Year Award and Industry Summit Recap

Plus, Nick Swisher on Every Kid Sports and his connection to card collecting

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

TJ Lavin on ‘The Challenge: Untold History’ Docuseries

Johnny Bananas and TJ discuss the background of the show and previously unseen footage from the past 24 years of production

By Johnny Bananas

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8 Reactions

Ben and Daniel discuss Daredevil’s official MCU debut, the romantic spark between Jen and Matt Murdock, and LeapFrog

By Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin

Kevin Holland’s Shocking Super-Duper Return, Bo Nickal’s Budding Superstardom, and Uriah Hall vs. … Le’Veon Bell?

Plus, the guys discuss the significance of Aspen Ladd signing with PFL and this weekend’s Glory Kickboxing fight between legends Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Phillies Playoff Preview Special: It’s a Red October!

Dan McQuade of Defector.com joins Sheil to reminisce about the good ole days when the Phillies had their postseason runs in the ’90s and 2000s and discuss whether this current team can make a run even after the team’s 11-year playoff absence came to an end

By Sheil Kapadia

Answering Mock Voicemails With Nate Tice

Sheil and Nate answer questions about what’s wrong with the Rams and Steelers offenses, how the Cowboys will look once Dak Prescott returns, whether Lamar Jackson can carry the Ravens forever, and how the Eagles offense can be slowed down

By Sheil Kapadia