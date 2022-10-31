 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

King Geno, Jets Distress, Regret MVPs, Guess the Playoff Seeds and Week 9 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, reacting to the wild Panthers-Falcons finish and talking Week 7’s biggest winners and losers

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Christian McCaffrey putting on a show in the 49ers’ win over the Rams, Patriots-Jets, Giants-Seahawks and Geno Smith’s impressive play through seven weeks (3:45), before talking about the wild finish to Panthers-Falcons, the Saints’ shut-out victory over the Raiders, Titans-Texans, Week 7’s biggest losers and more (42:53). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 8 (54:05), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:15:24).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

