King Geno, Jets Distress, Regret MVPs, Guess the Playoff Seeds and Week 9 Lines With Cousin Sal



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Christian McCaffrey putting on a show in the 49ers’ win over the Rams, Patriots-Jets, Giants-Seahawks and Geno Smith’s impressive play through seven weeks (3:45), before talking about the wild finish to Panthers-Falcons, the Saints’ shut-out victory over the Raiders, Titans-Texans, Week 7’s biggest losers and more (42:53). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 8 (54:05), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:15:24).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

