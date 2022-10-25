Charles Barkley on Scapegoating Russell Westbrook, Superstars vs. Bus Riders, and Getting Traded

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly talks about the Patriots’ dysfunctional loss to the Bears and New England’s self-made QB controversy (1:54), before he is joined by Charles Barkley to discuss the expectations of Kevin Durant’s leadership role on the Nets, the Lakers’ big-picture issues, the Jazz and Trail Blazers’ hot starts, the 1-3 Sixers, early NBA Finals contenders, stories from Charles’s 16-year NBA career, ideal NBA rule changes, and more (7:19).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Charles Barkley
Producer: Kyle Crichton
