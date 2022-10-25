 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Barkley on Scapegoating Russell Westbrook, Superstars vs. Bus Riders, and Getting Traded

Plus, talking Patriots-Bears and ideal NBA rule changes

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons quickly talks about the Patriots’ dysfunctional loss to the Bears and New England’s self-made QB controversy (1:54), before he is joined by Charles Barkley to discuss the expectations of Kevin Durant’s leadership role on the Nets, the Lakers’ big-picture issues, the Jazz and Trail Blazers’ hot starts, the 1-3 Sixers, early NBA Finals contenders, stories from Charles’s 16-year NBA career, ideal NBA rule changes, and more (7:19).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Charles Barkley
