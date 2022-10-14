 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Green Bay Crossroads, a Giant(s) Underdog Story, ‘The Redeem Team,’ and Million-Dollar Picks

Plus, Bill and Ben discuss some of the NFL’s aging QBs, Russell Wilson trying to adapt his game to a new team, and analytics influencing pivotal in-game decisions

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss some of the NFL’s aging QBs, Russell Wilson trying to adapt his game to a new team, the Packers attempting to get their season back on track, analytics influencing pivotal in-game decisions, Eagles-Cowboys, and more (3:49). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about some NFL Week 6 matchups, including Giants-Ravens, Saints-Bengals, Seahawks-Cardinals, Patriots-Browns, Buccaneers-Steelers, and Colts-Jaguars (54:46), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:33:45). Finally, Bill Simmons and Joe House discuss the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, as they remember Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics (1:39:50).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Benjamin Solak, Peter Schrager, and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

