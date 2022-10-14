A Green Bay Crossroads, a Giant(s) Underdog Story, ‘The Redeem Team,’ and Million-Dollar Picks



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss some of the NFL’s aging QBs, Russell Wilson trying to adapt his game to a new team, the Packers attempting to get their season back on track, analytics influencing pivotal in-game decisions, Eagles-Cowboys, and more (3:49). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about some NFL Week 6 matchups, including Giants-Ravens, Saints-Bengals, Seahawks-Cardinals, Patriots-Browns, Buccaneers-Steelers, and Colts-Jaguars (54:46), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 6 (1:33:45). Finally, Bill Simmons and Joe House discuss the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, as they remember Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics (1:39:50).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Benjamin Solak, Peter Schrager, and Joe House

Producer: Kyle Crichton

