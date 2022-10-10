NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal and Joe House to discuss the Cowboys’ win over the Rams, Eagles-Cardinals, the Giants’ win over the Packers in London, Dolphins-Jets, Browns-Chargers, Ravens-Bengals, questionable coaching, a hot start for NFC East teams through five weeks, and more (1:43). Then, they guess the lines for Week 6 in the NFL (37:20), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:03).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton
