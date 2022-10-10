 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons, Cousin Sal Iacono, and Joe House
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal and Joe House to discuss the Cowboys’ win over the Rams, Eagles-Cardinals, the Giants’ win over the Packers in London, Dolphins-Jets, Browns-Chargers, Ravens-Bengals, questionable coaching, a hot start for NFC East teams through five weeks, and more (1:43). Then, they guess the lines for Week 6 in the NFL (37:20), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:03).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Joe House
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Mets’ Run Comes to an End, and the Giants Win Big Over the Pond

Plus, reacting to the Jets routing the Dolphins

By John Jastremski

Title: Eagles-Cardinals Postgame Reaction: The Eagles Are Still Undefeated!

Sheil and Ben break down the win and preview next week’s Eagles-Cowboys game

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Episode 8 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Is a Rehearsal for Civil War

"The Lord of the Tides" confirms that the ailing King Viserys is the only thing holding his house together

By Zach Kram

Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?

Plus, Doug Kyed on the Pats’ dominant defense and running game

By Brian Barrett

Japanese Grand Prix Recap

Kevin breaks down the Japanese Grand Prix which resulted in Max Verstappen’s win

By Kevin Clark

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 14, Episode 4: “Mexican Week”

Kate and Amelia discuss the much-maligned "Mexican Week" in the most recent episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer