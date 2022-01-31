 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Rams-Bengals Surprise, Brady’s Decision + NBA Panic Trade Teams With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Plus, discussing Super Bowl story lines, and another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons, Cousin Sal Iacono, and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Bengals defeating the Chiefs again to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl (1:52), “now dead arguments” after Bengals-Chiefs (21:03), the Rams’ win over the 49ers after six straight losses sending them to their second Super Bowl in four years, Super Bowl story lines (36:19), Guess the Lines, Parent Corner, and more (1:02:33). Then Bill is joined by Kevin O’Connor to draft the top six NBA “panic-trade” teams as the February 10 trade deadline approaches (1:22:55).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton

