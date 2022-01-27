A Cavs Party, Brooklyn in Limbo, and Million-Dollar Playoff Picks With Brian Windhorst and Peter Schrager

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers, the inconsistent Brooklyn Nets, and Ben Simmons trade watch as the NBA trade deadline approaches (2:29). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the NFL conference playoff matchups, Rams-49ers and Chiefs-Bengals (50:50), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for conference championship weekend (1:28:45).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Peter Shcrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton
