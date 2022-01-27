 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Cavs Party, Brooklyn in Limbo, and Million-Dollar Playoff Picks With Brian Windhorst and Peter Schrager

Plus, checking in on the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia leading up to next month’s trade deadline

By Bill Simmons
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers, the inconsistent Brooklyn Nets, and Ben Simmons trade watch as the NBA trade deadline approaches (2:29). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the NFL conference playoff matchups, Rams-49ers and Chiefs-Bengals (50:50), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for conference championship weekend (1:28:45).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Brian Windhorst and Peter Shcrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

