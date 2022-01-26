 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Embiid’s Crazy Career, Plus Harden’s Next Move, Big Papi’s Honor, and Charles Oakley Stops By

Bill is also joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia

By Bill Simmons and Wosny Lambre
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares an essay on Joel Embiid’s career in the midst of another spectacular season (2:36) before talking with Wosny Lambre about the 76ers’ need to trade Ben Simmons in order to get Embiid some support this season, James Harden trade rumors, the Lakers’ win over the Nets, trade deadline predictions, and more (16:42). Then Bill talks with his longtime friend and Red Sox fan Kevin Hench about David Ortiz being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame (47:08). Finally, Bill is joined by Charles Oakley for the first time since 2018 to discuss stories from his career; The Last Dance; the NBA season; NFL playoffs; his upcoming book, The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors; and more (1:06:26).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Charles Oakley, Wosny Lambre, and Kevin Hench
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

