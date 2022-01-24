The Best NFL Playoff Weekend Ever With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chiefs’ overtime win vs. the Bills and all of the Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes showdowns that NFL fans have to look forward to, the Rams’ walk-off field goal win vs. the Buccaneers and Tom Brady retirement-watch, the Packers’ loss to the scrappy 49ers and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’s future, Titans-Bengals, most fun Super Bowl matchups, Guess the Lines, and more! They close the show with Parent Corner.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
