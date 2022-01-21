 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buffalo’s Savior and Ngannou’s Big Moment With Ariel Helwani, and Brady’s Finish Line

Plus, Million-Dollar Picks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager

By Bill Simmons and Ariel Helwani
Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the Buffalo Bills’ Round 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6:18), as well as the upcoming UFC 270 and heavyweight main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and more (27:58). Then Bill talks to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about every Round 2 playoff game, Bill’s playoff gambling manifesto, and more (54:01) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Round 2 (1:35:39).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

