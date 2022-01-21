Buffalo’s Savior and Ngannou’s Big Moment With Ariel Helwani, and Brady’s Finish Line

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ariel Helwani to discuss the Buffalo Bills’ Round 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6:18), as well as the upcoming UFC 270 and heavyweight main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and more (27:58). Then Bill talks to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about every Round 2 playoff game, Bill’s playoff gambling manifesto, and more (54:01) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for Round 2 (1:35:39).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ariel Helwani and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton
