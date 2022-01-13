Jimmy G’s Last Stand, Stafford’s Swoon, and Round 1 Million-Dollar Picks with Ben Solak and Peter Schrager

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ben Solak to discuss the biggest storylines from Round 1 of the NFL playoffs, including how Rams-Cardinals will affect the perception of the Matt Stafford trade, Patriots-Bills Part 3, and more (1:44). Plus: Was Jimmy G the 49ers’ savior all along? Then Bill talks to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about every Round 1 playoff game (53:43) before making the Million-Dollar Picks (1:50:55).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Solak and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton
