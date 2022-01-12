 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All-NBA Midseason Picks and ‘Yellowstone’ the Unicorn With Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Matthew Belloni

Bill, Verrier, and Mahoney also discuss Ben Simmons trade rumors, why the Trail Blazers should “blow it up,” and MVP odds

By Bill Simmons, Justin Verrier, and Rob Mahoney
Detroit Pistons v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney to discuss midseason All-NBA teams, honorable mentions, Ben Simmons trade rumors, why the Trail Blazers should “blow it up,” MVP odds, and more (2:14). Then Bill talks with Matthew Belloni of Puck News about Yellowstone and its streaming debacle, TV shows that were reinvigorated by pandemic viewing habits, the Golden Globes boycott, best options to host the Oscars and more (1:12:21).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton

