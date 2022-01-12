All-NBA Midseason Picks and ‘Yellowstone’ the Unicorn With Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Matthew Belloni

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney to discuss midseason All-NBA teams, honorable mentions, Ben Simmons trade rumors, why the Trail Blazers should “blow it up,” MVP odds, and more (2:14). Then Bill talks with Matthew Belloni of Puck News about Yellowstone and its streaming debacle, TV shows that were reinvigorated by pandemic viewing habits, the Golden Globes boycott, best options to host the Oscars and more (1:12:21).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Matthew Belloni
Producer: Kyle Crichton
