 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Greatest Almost-Tie, Comeback Niners, Choking Colts, Sloppy Pats, and Round 1 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, pondering Russell Wilson’s next move

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Raiders’ overtime win vs. the Chargers, the 49ers’ comeback win over the Rams, the Jaguars’ upset win over the Colts, and more (1:59). Then, to close the regular season they ask “Is this it?” for Russell Wilson in Seattle, Carson Wentz as a starting QB, Trevor Lawrence bust-talk, and more (41:29), before guessing the lines for Round 1 of the NFL playoffs (1:02:00). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:22:35).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 18

The Chargers and Raiders refused to deliver the tie everyone wanted. And there was plenty of other compelling action in the NFL’s first Week 18.

By Rodger Sherman

Mike Francesa Talks the State of NY Sports, Gambling, and Free Agency

Plus, discussing the state of the Knicks and the best college basketball team in the metropolitan area

By John Jastremski

Bears Ownership Complicates a Simple Game, Bulls’ Win Streak Ends in Dallas

Jason discusses the rumored Ryan Pace promotion, Matt Nagy’s curtain call, and why Bears fans shouldn’t expect anything different in 2022

By Jason Goff

The Tie Game That Wasn’t Meant to Be

The fourth quarter and overtime of the Chargers-Raiders playoff play-in game was pure chaos. An improbable scenario suddenly seemed plausible. Should both teams have just taken a knee?

By Kaelen Jones

The Duality of Bob Saget Is What Made Him Special

He could be America’s dad, like he was on ‘Full House.’ Or he could be the crassest comedian you’ve ever heard, spinning the Dirtiest Joke in the World. But these things weren’t contradictions—they were complementary.

By Rob Harvilla

‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap

Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti team up to discuss the state of the show in culture heading into this season before breaking down the first episode through the lens of each main character

By Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti