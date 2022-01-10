The Greatest Almost-Tie, Comeback Niners, Choking Colts, Sloppy Pats, and Round 1 Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Raiders’ overtime win vs. the Chargers, the 49ers’ comeback win over the Rams, the Jaguars’ upset win over the Colts, and more (1:59). Then, to close the regular season they ask “Is this it?” for Russell Wilson in Seattle, Carson Wentz as a starting QB, Trevor Lawrence bust-talk, and more (41:29), before guessing the lines for Round 1 of the NFL playoffs (1:02:00). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:22:35).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
