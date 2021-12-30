 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tasty NFL Underdogs, COVID Misconceptions, and 2021’s Teen Culture Awards With Peter Schrager, Derek Thompson, and Zoe Simmons

Plus, Bill discusses the Cardinals’ three-game losing streak and makes Super Bowl predictions

By Bill Simmons
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss media coverage of COVID-19 (1:56). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the Cardinals’ three-game losing streak and an updated Super Bowl contenders list (38:24) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 17 (1:01:00). Finally Bill is joined by his daughter, Zoe, to review the year in teen culture (1:35:58).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Derek Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton

