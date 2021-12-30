Tasty NFL Underdogs, COVID Misconceptions, and 2021’s Teen Culture Awards With Peter Schrager, Derek Thompson, and Zoe Simmons

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Derek Thompson to discuss media coverage of COVID-19 (1:56). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about the Cardinals’ three-game losing streak and an updated Super Bowl contenders list (38:24) before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 17 (1:01:00). Finally Bill is joined by his daughter, Zoe, to review the year in teen culture (1:35:58).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Derek Thompson, Peter Schrager, and Zoe Simmons
Producer: Kyle Crichton
