Knicks vs. Nets, Giants vs. Jets and Million-Dollar Picks With Sean Fennessey, John Jastremski and Peter Schrager



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey to discuss the sliding Knicks, how to fix the roster, and the Nets’ quest for relevance in New York (2:12). They also discuss a sad state of affairs for New York football, whether the Giants or the Jets are in a better position for the 2022 season, and more (27:46). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about Pro Bowl selections, the surging Colts, and MVP candidates (45:13), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 16 (1:02:37).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: John Jastremski, Sean Fennessey, and Peter Schrager

Producer: Kyle Crichton

