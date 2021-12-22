Embiid’s Window, Plus the Sports Repodders 2021 Review With Bryan Curtis and Jason Gay



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the 76ers’ win over the Celtics, Joel Embiid’s dominance, and the looming urgency for a Ben Simmons trade (1:50). Then Bill talks with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis and The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay for a 2021 edition of the Sports Repodders! They discuss the Formula 1 renaissance (16:28), Eli and Peyton Manning’s MNF alternate broadcast a.k.a. the Manning-cast (31:50), traditional studio sports shows (45:56), The Athletic and rumors of an acquisition by The New York Times, the rise of the sports streamers, and more (1:06:15).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Bryan Curtis and Jason Gay

Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS