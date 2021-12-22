 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Embiid’s Window, Plus the Sports Repodders 2021 Review With Bryan Curtis and Jason Gay

Topics include the Manning-cast, Formula 1’s renaissance, and the future of traditional sports studio shows

By Bill Simmons and Bryan Curtis
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the 76ers’ win over the Celtics, Joel Embiid’s dominance, and the looming urgency for a Ben Simmons trade (1:50). Then Bill talks with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis and The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay for a 2021 edition of the Sports Repodders! They discuss the Formula 1 renaissance (16:28), Eli and Peyton Manning’s MNF alternate broadcast a.k.a. the Manning-cast (31:50), traditional studio sports shows (45:56), The Athletic and rumors of an acquisition by The New York Times, the rise of the sports streamers, and more (1:06:15).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Bryan Curtis and Jason Gay
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

