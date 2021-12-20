Fantasy Playoff Chaos, Taylor’s MVP Run + Fake NBA Trades With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Saints shutting out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the Lions getting their second win of the season vs. the Cardinals, Patriots-Colts, Jets-Dolphins, Falcons-49ers, Ravens-Packers, an early look at the playoff picture, and more (1:44). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 16 (40:57), before another edition of Parent Corner (1:07:28). Finally Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss the NBA’s rise in COVID cases, replacement players, and NBA Trades After Dark (1:14:55).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton
