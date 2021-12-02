 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rodgers for MVP, Pats-Bills, and an Iconic Beatles Documentary With Peter Schrager and Chuck Klosterman

Bill and Schrager also discuss the stumbling Rams and the Chiefs finding their stride before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 13

By Bill Simmons
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the stumbling Rams, the Chiefs finding their stride, and why Aaron Rodgers should be the favorite for MVP (2:15), before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 13 (22:09). Then Bill talks with Chuck Klosterman about the new documentary series by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back (48:44).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Chuck Klosterman
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Bill Simmons Returns With an Announcement, Plus NBA Rookie Card Talk and Mac Jones Card Values

Plus, Mike shares some news about PSA buying Card Ladder

By Mike Gioseffi, Jesse Gibson, and 1 more

CM Punk vs. MJF, Edge’s Return, and a Week of Work Shoot Promos

Plus, Dave and Kaz also discuss the Undertaker’s pro wrestling Mount Rushmore

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Janelle and Tyler

The ‘Real World: Key West’ alums join Bananas to discuss their experiences this season

By Johnny Bananas
Play

Damian Lillard Deserves Better

KOC discusses why the Blazers should trade CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons, how they could increase Norman Powell’s role, and what it will take to fix Portland’s defense

By Kevin O'Connor

MLB Is Officially in a Lockout. What Happens Now? And When Might It End?

On Thursday, MLB officially locked out the players and sent the baseball offseason into a stall. Here’s everything you need to know about why this is happening, the process behind it, and when it might end.

By Michael Baumann

Liverpool Win the Merseyside Derby, Plus a Mailbag and More!

In the mailbag, Musa and Ryan answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists, lower-league Berlin stadiums, the ‘Stadio’ derby and the Premier League top four

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn