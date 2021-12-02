Rodgers for MVP, Pats-Bills, and an Iconic Beatles Documentary With Peter Schrager and Chuck Klosterman



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the stumbling Rams, the Chiefs finding their stride, and why Aaron Rodgers should be the favorite for MVP (2:15), before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 13 (22:09). Then Bill talks with Chuck Klosterman about the new documentary series by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back (48:44).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guests: Peter Schrager and Chuck Klosterman

Producer: Kyle Crichton

