Catching Up With Ben Affleck. Plus the NFL’s COVID Crisis and Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases around the NFL as well as the Jaguars parting ways with head coach Urban Meyer (7:39), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 15 (24:56). Then Bill talks with actor-director Ben Affleck about the Patriots, Ben’s friendship with Tom Brady, some of Affleck’s favorite films, tabloids, parenting, his new film The Tender Bar, and more (48:28).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Ben Affleck and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton
