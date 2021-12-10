Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Beatles Doc, Plus Million-Dollar Picks Week 14

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss concerns about the early-season playoffs-contending Rams and Bills, as well as why people are hesitant to believe in the 10-2 Cardinals (3:07). Then they make their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 14 (23:09). Finally Bill is joined by Sean Fennessey to talk to writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson about his new film Licorice Pizza, casting the movie, making films during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back, and much more (55:50).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Paul Thomas Anderson, Sean Fennessey, and Peter Schrager
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Craig Horlbeck
