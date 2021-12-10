 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Paul Thomas Anderson on ‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Beatles Doc, Plus Million-Dollar Picks Week 14

Peter Schrager also joins the show to discuss the Rams’ and Bills’ concerning recent play

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey
MGM


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss concerns about the early-season playoffs-contending Rams and Bills, as well as why people are hesitant to believe in the 10-2 Cardinals (3:07). Then they make their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 14 (23:09). Finally Bill is joined by Sean Fennessey to talk to writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson about his new film Licorice Pizza, casting the movie, making films during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back, and much more (55:50).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Paul Thomas Anderson, Sean Fennessey, and Peter Schrager
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Bears-Packers Preview: What Does Success Look Like for Bears Fans?

Plus, NFL Network’s Stacey Dales on a tumultuous Bears season

By Jason Goff

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

Plus, discussing the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile and the Drama Around ‘Winning Time’

Chris and Andy also discuss two of their favorite recent comedies, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Motherland’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Parsing the Rumors Surrounding Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Raja also dishes on his bad experiences with team realtors and the crew hands out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Best NFL QB Buys, Mike’s Hall of Fame Voting Rant, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Mike and Jesse run through the top quarterbacks in each NFL conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Jeff Hardy Released, the Future for Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, and Heel CM Punk in Long Island

David and Kaz look into some other AEW-related things as well

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide