Suns-Warriors, Anthony Edwards, LSU’s Big Hire, and a Kenny G Interview

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Suns’ win over the Warriors, take stock of the Western Conference, and talk about Bill’s newest League Pass crush: the Timberwolves (2:13). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about LSU football’s new head coach, Brian Kelly (44:19). Finally Bill is joined by Grammy-winning musician Kenny G to discuss the upcoming HBO documentary Listening to Kenny G (1:10:50).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kenny G, Wosny Lambre, and Van Lathan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
