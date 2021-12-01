 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suns-Warriors, Anthony Edwards, LSU’s Big Hire, and a Kenny G Interview

Plus, Bill and Wos talk about Bill’s newest League Pass crush: the Timberwolves

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and Van Lathan
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre to discuss the Suns’ win over the Warriors, take stock of the Western Conference, and talk about Bill’s newest League Pass crush: the Timberwolves (2:13). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about LSU football’s new head coach, Brian Kelly (44:19). Finally Bill is joined by Grammy-winning musician Kenny G to discuss the upcoming HBO documentary Listening to Kenny G (1:10:50).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Kenny G, Wosny Lambre, and Van Lathan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

