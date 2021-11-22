 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jonathan Taylor Day, Minnesota Un-chokes, KC’s Back, and More Week 11 Weirdness With Cousin Sal

Plus, guessing the lines for Week 12 and another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chargers’ win in a shootout with the Steelers, Cowboys-Chiefs, Bills-Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor’s historic day, the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, realistic Super Bowl teams, Lions-Browns, Ravens-Bears, and more (1:40). Then they Guess the Lines for NFL Week 12 (38:15) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:10).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

