Jonathan Taylor Day, Minnesota Un-chokes, KC’s Back, and More Week 11 Weirdness With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Chargers’ win in a shootout with the Steelers, Cowboys-Chiefs, Bills-Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor’s historic day, the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, realistic Super Bowl teams, Lions-Browns, Ravens-Bears, and more (1:40). Then they Guess the Lines for NFL Week 12 (38:15) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:10).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
