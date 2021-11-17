 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Cinderella Wizards, AFC East Intrigue, and the ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut With Joe House, Chris Vernon, Warren Sharp, and Gus Ramsey

Plus, Bill talks Ben Simmons and the Rams’ lost to the 49ers

By Bill Simmons
New Orleans Pelicans v Washington Wizards Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Washington Wizards atop the Eastern Conference (3:35). Then Bill and House are joined by Chris Vernon to discuss why Chris thinks the 76ers deserve much of the blame for the current situation with Ben Simmons (25:23). Next Bill talks with Warren Sharp about why there hasn’t been a clear “best” NFL team yet this season, the Rams’ Monday night loss to the 49ers, the battle for the AFC East between the Bills and the Patriots, and more (54:04). Finally Bill talks to his longtime friend Gus Ramsey about the recently released Rocky IV director’s cut [SPOILERS] (1:36:52).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Joe House, Chris Vernon, Warren Sharp, and Gus Ramsey
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Play, Watch, Listen

Justin and Micah open by discussing some advance thoughts about ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ give out their recent game and movie recommendations, and close it out by talking about their music and TV recommendations

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Is the ‘Independence Day’ Speech the Best Movie Speech Ever?

Bill Pullman joins to reflect on his career

By Kyle Brandt

Mets Lose Syndergaard With Sean Fennessey, Plus World Series Champion Johnny Damon

JJ talks through losses by the Mets, Nets, and Jets

By John Jastremski

Fisher Stevens on Wrangling a Beast—and Season 2 of ‘Tiger King’

Fun fact: The actor who plays Waystar’s crisis manager Hugo Baker on ‘Succession’ is also partially responsible for one of the biggest hits of the pandemic

By John Gonzalez

The Suns Are Rolling Even As the NBA’s Investigation Looms

A bombshell report detailing racism and misogyny in the workplace under owner Robert Sarver hasn’t deterred Phoenix players, who have reeled off the longest winning streak in the league

By Rob Mahoney

The All-in Rams Have Hit a Bump in the Road

L.A. has been blown out in consecutive games—just as the team was reloading its roster with Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. But there is a way for the Rams to get back on track, and it begins with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

By Ben Solak