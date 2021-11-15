Here Come the Pats! Plus: The “What’s Wrong?” Game, Taylor vs. Jake, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Patriots’ blowout win vs. the Browns, the Cowboys’ blowout win vs. the Falcons, a surprising Buccaneers loss to the Washington Football Team, a rocky first game back for Russell Wilson, Chargers-Vikings, Steelers-Lions, and more (2:38). Then they Guess the Lines for NFL Week 11 (40:38) before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:18:40).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
