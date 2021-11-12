 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Paul George’s MVP Run, the Kooky West, Odell to L.A., and Baker vs. Belichick

Plus, Bill discusses Ty Lue, the Mavericks’ struggles, and the best NBA rookies

By Bill Simmons
Portland Trail Blazers v LA Clippers Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jonathan Tjarks to discuss Paul George and the Clippers, Coach of the Year candidate Ty Lue, the Mavericks’ continued struggles, the impressive Bulls, best NBA rookies, and more (3:30). Then Bill talks with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager about WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Rams and upcoming “kitchen-sink games” for the 49ers, Raiders, Chiefs, and Vikings, before making their Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 10 (49:32).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks and Peter Schrager
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

