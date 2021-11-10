Westbrook’s Slide, the Phoenix Fallout, Celtics Rumors, and Half-Baked Ideas

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jackie MacMullan to discuss the Lakers’ rocky start to the NBA season, whether Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving plays an NBA game first, the Nikola Jokic–Markieff Morris melee, Suns owner Robert Sarver, the NBA rule changes, and more (2:24). Then Bill talks with his old colleague Kevin Wildes about his Fox Sports show First Things First, crafting a “take,” rumors of the Celtics trading for Ben Simmons, and more (1:05:32) before bringing back everyone’s favorite segment, Half-Baked Ideas (1:27:24).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jackie MacMullan and Kevin Wildes
Producer: Kyle Crichton
