UConn Repeats, Zach Edey’s NBA Future, Quitting the Bucks, and the Kentucky Job With Adam Lefkoe. Plus, Best and Worst Rookie QB Situations With Todd McShay.

And later, Ceruti joins the show for another Alliance pick and Life Advice!

By Ryen Russillo
New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks


Russillo begins with his thoughts on UConn’s repeat as national champions and what the future has in store for Zach Edey (0:49). Then, Adam Lefkoe joins the show to discuss Milwaukee’s rough stretch, what might happen at Kentucky, and his own Life Advice questions (18:24). Next, Todd McShay is back to rank rookie QB situations and share why he thinks we’re in for some early trades come draft night (64:22). Plus, Ceruti joins for another Alliance pick (104:25) and Life Advice (102:27)! Do I want to work with my dad?

Check us out on YouTube for exclusive clips, livestreams, and more at https://www.youtube.com/@RyenRussilloPodcast.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out rg-help.com to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Adam Lefkoe and Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

