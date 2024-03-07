 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Free Agent QB Rankings and the Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Impact. Plus, Jamal Mashburn.

Jamal Mashburn comes on to discuss players in the media, how it felt going against Jordan, and what was special about playing in Miami

By Ryen Russillo
Tost by Tostitos Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Tostitos


Russillo starts the show with a reveal of his top five free agent QB rankings, then shares his thoughts on the Karl-Anthony Towns injury (0:45). Then he’s joined by Jamal Mashburn to discuss players in the media, how it felt going against Jordan, and what was special about playing in Miami (25:47). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How big of a problem is it when the in-laws show up unannounced (63:27)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jamal Mashburn
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

