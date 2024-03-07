Free Agent QB Rankings and the Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Impact. Plus, Jamal Mashburn.



Russillo starts the show with a reveal of his top five free agent QB rankings, then shares his thoughts on the Karl-Anthony Towns injury (0:45). Then he’s joined by Jamal Mashburn to discuss players in the media, how it felt going against Jordan, and what was special about playing in Miami (25:47). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How big of a problem is it when the in-laws show up unannounced (63:27)?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Jamal Mashburn

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

