Post–NFL Combine Top 10 Mock Draft With Todd McShay, NBA Tales From the Couch, and Live Advice on YouTube!

Plus, thoughts on Clippers-Bucks and Thunder-Lakers, answers to five burning questions before the draft, and more

By Ryen Russillo
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Russillo starts the show with his thoughts on Clippers-Bucks and Thunder-Lakers (0:41). Then, he’s joined by Todd McShay to go over his top 10 mock draft following the NFL combine, and answer five burning questions before the draft (19:27). Plus, Live Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! Is a husband that wants to be mean to his wife on his birthday a red flag (69:14)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

