The Jontay Porter Scandal and Sweet 16 Picks With Seth Davis. Plus, NFL QB Prospect Bo Nix.

And later, another Alliance pick with Ceruti and Kyle, then some Life Advice!

By Ryen Russillo
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Russillo opens the show with his thoughts on the Jontay Porter scandal (0:36). Then, Seth Davis joins to discuss the most impressive teams so far, share his underdog pick, and preview the biggest Sweet 16 games (13:00). Next, former Oregon QB Bo Nix comes on to share how he’s different from his time at Oregon and what led to his breakout with the Ducks (35:42). Plus, another Alliance (58:19) pick with Ceruti and Kyle and Life Advice (61:24)! What should I do when my job tries to demote me?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Seth Davis and Bo Nix
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

