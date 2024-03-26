The Jontay Porter Scandal and Sweet 16 Picks With Seth Davis. Plus, NFL QB Prospect Bo Nix.



Russillo opens the show with his thoughts on the Jontay Porter scandal (0:36). Then, Seth Davis joins to discuss the most impressive teams so far, share his underdog pick, and preview the biggest Sweet 16 games (13:00). Next, former Oregon QB Bo Nix comes on to share how he’s different from his time at Oregon and what led to his breakout with the Ducks (35:42). Plus, another Alliance (58:19) pick with Ceruti and Kyle and Life Advice (61:24)! What should I do when my job tries to demote me?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Seth Davis and Bo Nix

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

