Ant Goes Superman, Nabers Vs. Harrison, and J.J. McCarthy Trade-Ups With Todd McShay. Plus, Actor Ben Mendelsohn Joins!



Russillo starts the show by breaking down Anthony Edwards’s dunk and remembering a time when dunks meant more (0:43). Then he’s joined by Todd McShay to discuss his newest mock draft, explain why another Vikings move is coming, and compare Marvin Harrison Jr. to Malik Nabers (15:55). Next, Russillo is joined by actor Ben Mendelsohn to learn more about the acting process, how he gets into character, and his most famous roles (46:10). Plus, another edition of The Alliance (71:02) and Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (75:28)! Is it weird to pee in a jug in your office?

Check us out on YouTube for exclusive clips, livestreams, and more at https://www.youtube.com/@RyenRussilloPodcast.

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Todd McShay and Ben Mendelsohn

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS