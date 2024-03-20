 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ant Goes Superman, Nabers Vs. Harrison, and J.J. McCarthy Trade-Ups With Todd McShay. Plus, Actor Ben Mendelsohn Joins!

Ryen talks with Todd about his newest mock draft before chatting with Ben about the acting process, his most famous roles, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz Photo by Francisco Manzano-Arechiga/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo starts the show by breaking down Anthony Edwards’s dunk and remembering a time when dunks meant more (0:43). Then he’s joined by Todd McShay to discuss his newest mock draft, explain why another Vikings move is coming, and compare Marvin Harrison Jr. to Malik Nabers (15:55). Next, Russillo is joined by actor Ben Mendelsohn to learn more about the acting process, how he gets into character, and his most famous roles (46:10). Plus, another edition of The Alliance (71:02) and Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle (75:28)! Is it weird to pee in a jug in your office?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Ben Mendelsohn
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

