Are the Clippers Going to Win the West? Plus, Super Bowl Prop Bets and Senior Bowl Standouts With Todd McShay.

Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How can the man who bought a boat without telling his wife reveal his purchase?

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images


Russillo starts the show by explaining why he’s high on the Clippers come playoff time (0:33). Then, he’s joined by Todd McShay to break down the Super Bowl, share some of his best prop bets, and reveal his favorite players from the Senior Bowl (23:10). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How can the man who bought a boat without telling his wife reveal his purchase (60:07)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

