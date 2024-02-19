 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Recruiting Stories With Rob Gronkowski, Austin Ekeler, Julian Edelman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Mark Schlereth

Russillo talks college recruiting stories and then is joined by Ceruti and Kyle to answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo talks with Rob Gronkowski (0:26), Austin Ekeler (5:13), Julian Edelman (12:34), Ryan Fitzpatrick (18:25), T.J. Houshmandzadeh (21:59), and Mark Schlereth (27:15) about their best college recruiting stories. Then, Ryen is joined by Ceruti and Kyle to answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (31:13).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Austin Ekeler, Julian Edelman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Mark Schlereth
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

