Russillo starts the show with his thoughts on both conference championship games and discusses legacies (0:29). Then, he’s joined by Todd McShay to dive deep into the games, discuss what went wrong for the Ravens and Lions, and do an early Super Bowl preview (17:06). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! Is it OK to be your friend’s sperm donor (57:52)?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Todd McShay

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS