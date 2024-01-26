 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conference Title Picks, Harbaugh to the Chargers, and Belichick Finished With Daniel Jeremiah, Plus Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning comes on the pod to talk more about Bo Nix, discuss Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, and explain his decision not to pursue the Alabama job

By Ryen Russillo
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to break down both championship games, react to Jim Harbaugh agreeing to coach the Chargers, and share his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s future (0:33). Next, he welcomes Oregon head coach Dan Lanning to learn more about Bo Nix, discuss Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, and explain his decision not to pursue the Alabama job (32:48). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How should the person who hugged their boss the first time they met proceed (54:00)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Daniel Jeremiah and Dan Lanning
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

