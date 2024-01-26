Conference Title Picks, Harbaugh to the Chargers, and Belichick Finished With Daniel Jeremiah, Plus Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning



Russillo is joined by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to break down both championship games, react to Jim Harbaugh agreeing to coach the Chargers, and share his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s future (0:33). Next, he welcomes Oregon head coach Dan Lanning to learn more about Bo Nix, discuss Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, and explain his decision not to pursue the Alabama job (32:48). Plus, Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle! How should the person who hugged their boss the first time they met proceed (54:00)?

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Daniel Jeremiah and Dan Lanning

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

