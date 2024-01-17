The Real NBA Contender List and Write-Off Teams. Plus, Booger McFarland on the Dangerous Chiefs, Tomlin’s Future, and Caleb Concerns.

Russillo lists the NBA teams who could win the title, and ESPN’s Booger McFarland joins to talk about how dangerous the Chiefs really are, why Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need to make a drastic move, who he likes in the divisional round this weekend, and more