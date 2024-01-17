 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Real NBA Contender List and Write-Off Teams. Plus, Booger McFarland on the Dangerous Chiefs, Tomlin’s Future, and Caleb Concerns.

Russillo lists the NBA teams who could win the title, and ESPN’s Booger McFarland joins to talk about how dangerous the Chiefs really are, why Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need to make a drastic move, who he likes in the divisional round this weekend, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images


At roughly the halfway point of the NBA season, Russillo opens with the list of teams who could win the title and explains why other teams didn’t make the cut (00:36). Next, he chats with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about how dangerous the Chiefs really are, why Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need to make a drastic move, why he’s worried about Caleb Williams, and who he likes in the divisional round this weekend (27:00). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:07).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Booger McFarland
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

First Impressions of Jerod Mayo With Zack Cox

Brian and Jamie also talk about the frustration growing within Red Sox Nation

By Brian Barrett
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers
Play

Siakam Trade Thoughts, NFL Divisional Round Preview, and Best Bets!

The guys look ahead to Bucs-Lions and Chiefs-Bills!

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Pascal Siakam Made Himself a Star. Can He Make the Pacers a Contender?

Don’t let a few hazy seasons in Toronto fool you. Indiana just landed the perfect star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton and accelerate its timeline.

By Danny Chau

‘Echo’ Reactions and Armchair CEO: ‘Daredevil’ Edition

The boys give their final thoughts on ‘Echo’ before talking about what they would do with the new ‘Daredevil’ show

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more
Play

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ With Chris Ryan, Andy Greenwald, and Zach Baron

Chris, Andy, and Zach order Raisin Bran so there wouldn’t be any mistaking it for a date as they rewatch the 2012 rom-com

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pascal Siakam to the Pacers Trade Reaction. Plus, Round 1 of Embiid vs. Jokic, and Chet: Live and in Color.

Justin, Rob, and Wos cover the Raptors-Pacers trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in return for three first-round picks and Bruce Brown

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more