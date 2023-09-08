Lions Win Bigger Than Chiefs Loss, Super Bowl Picks, and NFL Trade Value Rankings With Sheil Kapadia

Russillo opens the show with his takeaways from Lions-Chiefs and shares his Super Bowl picks for the season (1:00). Next, he’s joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia to talk through his trade value rankings and go through some mock trade scenarios (14:00). Then, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (52:00) before they close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify