Lions Win Bigger Than Chiefs Loss, Super Bowl Picks, and NFL Trade Value Rankings With Sheil Kapadia

Plus, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay, and they close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Russillo opens the show with his takeaways from Lions-Chiefs and shares his Super Bowl picks for the season (1:00). Next, he’s joined by The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia to talk through his trade value rankings and go through some mock trade scenarios (14:00). Then, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (52:00) before they close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

