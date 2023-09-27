Lillard to the Bucks, and Miami Gets It Wrong. Plus, Burrow, Fields, Caleb, and More QB Talk With Jordan Palmer.

Russillo opens with Dame Lillard to the Bucks, where it puts Milwaukee in the East, and why the coverage around the Heat’s pursuit of Dame was completely wrong (00:43). Then, he chats with former NFL quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer about a bunch of quarterback stuff, including the moment Palmer knew Joe Burrow was special, Justin Fields’s future, how good Caleb Williams will be from day one, and more (13:45). Finally, the guys make their Week 5 CFB Alliance Parlay picks (56:43) before closing it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (01:07:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jordan Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
