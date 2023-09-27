 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lillard to the Bucks, and Miami Gets It Wrong. Plus, Burrow, Fields, Caleb, and More QB Talk With Jordan Palmer.

Ryen reacts to the blockbuster trade involving the longtime Portland star

By Ryen Russillo
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Russillo opens with Dame Lillard to the Bucks, where it puts Milwaukee in the East, and why the coverage around the Heat’s pursuit of Dame was completely wrong (00:43). Then, he chats with former NFL quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer about a bunch of quarterback stuff, including the moment Palmer knew Joe Burrow was special, Justin Fields’s future, how good Caleb Williams will be from day one, and more (13:45). Finally, the guys make their Week 5 CFB Alliance Parlay picks (56:43) before closing it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (01:07:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jordan Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Eagles Film Breakdown: Hello Jalen Carter! Plus, Week 4 Preview and Picks.

Shawn Syed joins Sheil to break down the Eagles-Buccaneers game and talk about the Dame trade

By Sheil Kapadia

Bill Simmons on the Lillard Trade and the Celtics Going After Jrue Holiday

Plus, reacting to the rest of the fallout in the East

By Brian Barrett and Bill Simmons

How the Dame Deal Affects the Bucks, the NBA Title Race, and the Jrue Holiday Derby to Come

Is Milwaukee now the favorite in the East? Does Phoenix jump into pole position in the West? And where is Jrue going next? Here’s a look at Wednesday’s blockbuster trade from all angles.

By Michael Pina

What the Writers Guild Won, With a Negotiator

Adam Conover joins Matt to go over the details of the WGA-AMPTP deal

By Matthew Belloni

Instant Reaction to Damian Lillard’s Trade to the Bucks

Justin, Rob, and Wos break down how this trade will affect all three teams involved

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Friendships of ‘Sex Education’ With Joanna Robinson

Spurred by the release of the show’s fourth season, Erika and Jo take a look at the various relationships throughout the series

By Erika Ramirez and Joanna Robinson