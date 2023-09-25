 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are the Dolphins Terrifying the Rest of the NFL? Plus Top 5 NFL QB Prospects and More With Todd McShay.

Ryen breaks down the latest in NFL and college football, including he Ohio State–Notre Dame matchup, QB prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, and Oregon-Colorado

By Ryen Russillo
Denver Broncos v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Russillo opens by recapping Week 3 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:36). Then, he breaks down Week 4 of the college football season, his top 12, and the Ohio State–Notre Dame matchup (14:00). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the QB prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Oregon-Colorado (29:33). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (69:37).

Get your tickets to the live Russillo show in Oxford, Mississippi, on Friday, September 29, before LSU–Ole Miss!

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/The-Ryen-Russillo-Podcast/565925?afflky=LyricOxford

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

North London Derby Debrief, Newcastle’s Record-Tying Win, and the Rest of the Premier League

There are some flowers for Megan Rapinoe, who bowed out from international football on Sunday

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

2023 Ryder Cup Preview and Picks!

House and Hubbard talk through the design of the Ryder Cup golf course, debate whether it gives Team Europe an advantage, and explain why depth is the advantage for the U.S. Team

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Austin Rivers on Podcasting as an Active NBA Player and Life as a Role Player in the League

The NBA veteran joins to discuss his journeyman career

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Clarence Thomas, College Admissions, and Court Expansion With Elie Mystal

Bakari and Elie also discuss the diverse judicial appointments of the Biden administration

By Bakari Sellers

Dan Hurley’s New Beef, Cooper Flagg’s Options, and a Battle of the Brands

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Coach Prime’s haters, the 2024 recruiting class, Adidas’s latest move in the battle of the brands, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
New England Patriots v New York Jets
Play

Patriots Beat the Jets, Bears Drama, and Previewing the Undefeated Eagles on ‘MNF’ 

Brian Barrett and James White break down the New England Patriots win, the New York Jets’ commitment Zach Wilson, and all the drama in Chicago

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and 3 more