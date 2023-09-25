Are the Dolphins Terrifying the Rest of the NFL? Plus Top 5 NFL QB Prospects and More With Todd McShay.

Russillo opens by recapping Week 3 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:36). Then, he breaks down Week 4 of the college football season, his top 12, and the Ohio State–Notre Dame matchup (14:00). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the QB prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Oregon-Colorado (29:33). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (69:37).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
