Dolphins the Class of the AFC? Plus CFB Top 12 and What’s Wrong With Alabama With Greg McElroy.

Russillo recaps Week 2 of the NFL season and Week 3 of the college football season and is then joined by ESPN’s Greg McElroy to talk about his rankings, Michael Penix Jr., and the latest on Alabama

By Ryen Russillo
NFL: SEP 17 Dolphins at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo opens by recapping Week 2 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:59). Then, he breaks down Week 3 of the college football season, his top 12, and Colorado (21:55). He is then joined by ESPN’s Greg McElroy to talk about his rankings on the season, Michael Penix Jr., and the latest on Alabama (35:49). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (67:18).

Get your tickets to the live Russillo show in Oxford, Mississippi, before LSU–Ole Miss on Friday, September 29!

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/The-Ryen-Russillo-Podcast/565925?afflky=LyricOxford

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Greg McElroy
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

