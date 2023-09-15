 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles’ Weird 2-0 Start, Deion’s NFL Future, Turf Vs. Grass, and More With Albert Breer. Plus, David Shaw on the Death of the Pac-12.

Albert Breer joins to talk about Aaron Rodgers’s injury and Tyreek Hill’s improved route tree, and former Stanford coach David Shaw discusses his thoughts on the future of college football conferences

By Ryen Russillo
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Russillo begins by questioning the Eagles’ dominance this season despite their 2-0 start (1:00). Next, he’s joined by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer to talk about Aaron Rodgers’s injury, Tyreek Hill’s improved route tree, and more (11:00). Then, former Stanford coach David Shaw joins the show to share his thoughts on the future of college football conferences and what might come next for his coaching career (47:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (1:15:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Albert Breer and David Shaw
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Week 2 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Can the Seattle Seahawks right the ship against the NFL darling Detroit Lions? Which Pro Bowl QB could end up saving the New York Jets season?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Star Wars’ Droids Have Never Been Better

The surprisingly prominent presence of Huyang in ‘Ahsoka’ has extended a Disney-era streak of ‘Star Wars’ projects with indelible droids

By Ben Lindbergh

Jade Cargill Set to Leave AEW? Plus, PWI 500 Problems and the Demise of Dip.

Dip and Rosenberg debate their issues with the PWI 500 and whether Jade Cargill is ready to make the jump to WWE

By Peter Rosenberg

Full Week 2 Betting Preview and Rejoicing in the First Backdoor Cover of the Year!

Sharp and House react to the Minnesota Vikings’ backdoor cover, discuss NFL Week 2 trends, and break down what the Cincinnati Bengals need to do to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Play

NFL Week 2, Best Bets for the Weekend, and Michael Lombardi Joins

Cousin Sal recaps the Minnesota Vikings–Philadelphia Eagles game and gives his best bets for NFL Week 2

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Play

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, Prop Culture: Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift DEBUNKED, and TKO Group Explained

Nora joins to talk Week 2 of the NFL season, power rankings, and Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift. Later, David hops in to break down the WWE-UFC merger, and the creation of TKO Group.

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more