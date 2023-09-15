Eagles’ Weird 2-0 Start, Deion’s NFL Future, Turf Vs. Grass, and More With Albert Breer. Plus, David Shaw on the Death of the Pac-12.

Russillo begins by questioning the Eagles’ dominance this season despite their 2-0 start (1:00). Next, he’s joined by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer to talk about Aaron Rodgers’s injury, Tyreek Hill’s improved route tree, and more (11:00). Then, former Stanford coach David Shaw joins the show to share his thoughts on the future of college football conferences and what might come next for his coaching career (47:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (1:15:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Albert Breer and David Shaw
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
