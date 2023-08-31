 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Questioning the NFL’s Dominance, Daniel Jeremiah on NFL Week 1 and Caleb Williams, and Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk

Ryen and Daniel Jeremiah evaluate some college prospects before Tony Hawk joins to talk ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ and much more!

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo kicks off the show with a look at the NFL’s dominance after its future was questioned not too long ago (1:00). Then, he’s joined by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to preview the start of the season (17:00) and discuss the biggest college prospects (40:00). Next, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk comes on to share stories from his early life (50:00) and give a glimpse into how Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater got made (66:00). Last, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (84:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Daniel Jeremiah and Tony Hawk
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

