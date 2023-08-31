Questioning the NFL’s Dominance, Daniel Jeremiah on NFL Week 1 and Caleb Williams, and Skateboarding Legend Tony Hawk



Russillo kicks off the show with a look at the NFL’s dominance after its future was questioned not too long ago (1:00). Then, he’s joined by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to preview the start of the season (17:00) and discuss the biggest college prospects (40:00). Next, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk comes on to share stories from his early life (50:00) and give a glimpse into how Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater got made (66:00). Last, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (84:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Daniel Jeremiah and Tony Hawk

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

