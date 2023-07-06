Young NBA Players: Who Doesn’t Have Next? Plus, NFL Summer Story Lines and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark.

Russillo shares his thoughts on notable second- and third-year NBA players by placing them into four categories based on their standing in the league (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss offseason NFL story lines, including Aaron Rodgers anticipation vs. Sean Payton anticipation, Stefon Diggs, rookie QBs, NFL players’ gambling, and more (17:23). Then, they go abroad for a Formula One check-in (57:02). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:08:56).
