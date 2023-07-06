 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Young NBA Players: Who Doesn’t Have Next? Plus, NFL Summer Story Lines and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark.

Russillo places second- and third-year NBA players into four categories based on their standing in the league, and Kevin Clark talks Aaron Rodgers, Stefon Diggs, and Formula One

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin Clark
Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on notable second- and third-year NBA players by placing them into four categories based on their standing in the league (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss offseason NFL story lines, including Aaron Rodgers anticipation vs. Sean Payton anticipation, Stefon Diggs, rookie QBs, NFL players’ gambling, and more (17:23). Then, they go abroad for a Formula One check-in (57:02). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:08:56).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Mark Howard: When I Got Replaced as Wrexham’s No. 1

Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard joins to talk all things football

By Ben Foster
Play

Examining the Electric Scoot Henderson

J. Kyle Mann takes a deep dive into Henderson’s game and details his potential impact on the Trail Blazers

By J. Kyle Mann

Counter Pressed Meets Rachel Daly

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew chat to Rachel about her amazing 2022-23 season, life after the Euros and preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Maya King and the Non-White Republicans in the Race for President

Bakari and Maya also talk about the Biden administration’s messaging to Black voters and the present and future prospects of reparations

By Bakari Sellers

Inside the MDM Studio With Dave and Chris ... and Shelf-Stable Crab Cakes

Dave and Chris also talk about proper oil handling

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3, Episode 7

Amelia and Zack try to figure out exactly what the "dolce vita" lifestyle is and discuss the latest drama between Kourtney and Kim

By Amelia Wedemeyer