A Lesson on NBA Trade Demands, an NFL Betting Primer With Chad Millman, Plus SlamBall Creator Mason Gordon

Russillo shares his thoughts on the NBA trade requests of James Harden and Damian Lillard, Chad Millman joins to discuss sports gambling, and Mason Gordon talks about the inception of SlamBall

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the NBA trade requests of James Harden and Damian Lillard, as well as their respective teams’ responses (0:44). Then Ryen is joined by Chad Millman, chief content officer of Action Network, to discuss sports gambling’s entrance into mainstream media, finding value in futures bets, predicting the NFC, the state of magazines, ESPN layoffs, and more (14:22). Then Ryen talks with SlamBall cofounder Mason Gordon about the inception of SlamBall in the early 2000s, developing it on the fly, having it televised on SpikeTV, the league’s return this year after a long hiatus, and more (56:33). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:52).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chad Millman and Mason Gordon
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

