Is There One Good Argument for Paying Running Backs? Plus: Dianna Russini Stops By and Tennis and Heckling With Mardy Fish.

Russillo weighs in on the conversation about devalued NFL running backs (0:34) before talking with ESPN’s Dianna Russini about DeAndre Hopkins’s trade to the Titans, what to make of the AFC East, Dalvin Cook’s next team, which QBs are in a make-or-break year this season, and more (17:04). Next, Ryen is joined by renowned former tennis pro Mardy Fish to discuss last weekend’s American Century Championship, Steph Curry’s hole-in-one and Mardy’s heckler that may have cost him the win, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, and MMA training (46:20). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:27:38).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Dianna Russini and Mardy Fish
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
