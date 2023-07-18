 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is There One Good Argument for Paying Running Backs? Plus: Dianna Russini Stops By and Tennis and Heckling With Mardy Fish.

Russillo weighs in on the conversation about devalued NFL running backs before talking with ESPN’s Dianna Russini, followed by renowned former tennis pro Mardy Fish

By Ryen Russillo
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Russillo weighs in on the conversation about devalued NFL running backs (0:34) before talking with ESPN’s Dianna Russini about DeAndre Hopkins’s trade to the Titans, what to make of the AFC East, Dalvin Cook’s next team, which QBs are in a make-or-break year this season, and more (17:04). Next, Ryen is joined by renowned former tennis pro Mardy Fish to discuss last weekend’s American Century Championship, Steph Curry’s hole-in-one and Mardy’s heckler that may have cost him the win, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, and MMA training (46:20). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:27:38).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Dianna Russini and Mardy Fish
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

