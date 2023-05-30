Ryen Was Wrong About the Heat and Is Picking Against Them Again, Plus Jeff Van Gundy and Andy Cohen!

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Heat’s Game 7 victory over the Celtics, Boston’s inability to combat the zone defense, Caleb Martin’s incredible series, how special it is that the 8-seed Heat have made the Finals, and more (0:52). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy to discuss head coach Erik Spoelstra’s impact, why Joe Mazzulla shouldn’t be blamed for the Celtics’ exit, the NBA coaching carousel, Nuggets-Heat, flops vs. fouls, and much more (20:26)! Then Ryen talks with Andy Cohen of the Bravo network about his years working as a producer before his on-camera career, the Vanderpump Rules situation between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, dealing with talent behind the scenes, why Below Deck is the perfect reality show, and more (1:10:05). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle discuss the Succession finale, before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:36:32).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jeff Van Gundy and Andy Cohen
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
