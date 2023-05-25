Wemby, Scoot, Harden, and More NBA Future Scenarios, Plus Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum and a ‘Succession’ Recap

Russillo shares his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama’s fit in San Antonio, the Hornets’ decision with the second pick, where that will leave Portland at no. 3, James Harden’s free agency, and more (0:45). Then Ryen talks with Pelicans guard CJ McCollum about the Nuggets’ path to the Finals, what the ceiling is for the Pelicans roster, Zion Williamson, the future for Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers, being the NBPA president, working on the CBA, and more (29:03). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle discuss HBO’s Succession S4, E9, “Church and State,” before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:31).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: CJ McCollum
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
