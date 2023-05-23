Nuggets Erase Any Doubt, LeBron Hints at Retiring, and a Heat Culture Update With Jorge Sedano. Plus, Author Hugh Howey on ‘Silo.’



‌Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch from the Nuggets series-ending win over the Lakers, a look back on Denver’s season, and LeBron’s post-game comments hinting at retirement (0:42). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Jorge Sedano to discuss their views on the Nuggets now vs. at the beginning of the season, Celtics-Heat Game 4, Boston’s struggles in the Miami series, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, NBA Finals predictions, and more (23:01). Then Ryen talks with author Hugh Howey about his Silo series being adapted to an Apple TV+ show, what it’s like watching your book become “something else’’, stories from Howey’s sailing adventures, and more (1:03:06). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:48).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Jorge Sedano and Hugh Howey

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

