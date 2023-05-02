Tough Night for Russillo With Harden and CP3, Booger McFarland’s NFL Draft Thoughts, Plus Mike Trudell on Lakers-Warriors

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch on 76ers-Celtics Game 1 and Nuggets-Suns Game 2 (0:32), before talking with ESPN’s Booger McFarland about his thoughts on the 2023 NFL draft, why he would have taken Jalen Carter no. 1, ranking the draft QBs, the Eagles’ monster offseason, Lions optimism, draft steals, and more (25:07). Then Ryen talks with Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the Round 2 Lakers-Warriors matchup (59:01), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Booger McFarland and Mike Trudell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
